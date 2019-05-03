French Foreign Ministry confirms two tourists and guide missing in Benin

PARIS (Reuters) - The French Foreign Affairs ministry confirmed on Friday that two tourists and their guide have been missing since Wednesday in a national park in Benin.

“Two French tourists - as well as their Beninese guide - who were visiting the Pendjari park in northern Benin, did not get back to their lodge/hostel where they were expected Wednesday night,” the ministry said in a statement.

“They are actively sought with the support of Beninese authorities,” the ministry added.