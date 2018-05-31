French farm union calls to block refineries over palm oil imports

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s largest farm union FNSEA called on Thursday for French oil refineries to be blocked from June 10 in protest at a decision allowing oil major Total to use imported palm oil at its La Mede biofuel refinery in southern France.

France allowed a limited use of palm oil at Total’s La Mede refinery last week, a move that prompted outcry from French farmers.

“We are targeting unfair competition,” an FNSEA spokeswoman told Reuters.