May 31, 2018 / 4:20 PM / a few seconds ago

French farm union calls to block refineries over palm oil imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s largest farm union FNSEA called on Thursday for French oil refineries to be blocked from June 10 in protest at a decision allowing oil major Total to use imported palm oil at its La Mede biofuel refinery in southern France.

France allowed a limited use of palm oil at Total’s La Mede refinery last week, a move that prompted outcry from French farmers.

“We are targeting unfair competition,” an FNSEA spokeswoman told Reuters.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide

