Several people injured in huge gas explosion in Paris: police

PARIS (Reuters) - Several people were injured in a huge explosion probably caused by a gas leak in central Paris, a police source said.
The massive blast rocked buildings hundreds of meters away and blew out the entire ground floor of a building at rue Trevise, in the Grands Boulevards central Paris shopping district.
Police said nine people were seriously injured.
Paris police are on high alert on a ninth consecutive Saturday of yellow vest protests, with large parts of the city centre blocked off by riot police.
