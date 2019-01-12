Several people injured in huge gas explosion in Paris: police

Firemen work at the site of an explosion in a bakery shop in the 9th District in Paris, France, January 12, 2019 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Several people were injured in a huge explosion probably caused by a gas leak in central Paris, a police source said.

The massive blast rocked buildings hundreds of meters away and blew out the entire ground floor of a building at rue Trevise, in the Grands Boulevards central Paris shopping district.

Police said nine people were seriously injured.

Paris police are on high alert on a ninth consecutive Saturday of yellow vest protests, with large parts of the city centre blocked off by riot police.