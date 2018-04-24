FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 11:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Guinea says Bollore port concession complied with law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CONAKRY (Reuters) - Bollore Group’s concession to build a container port in Guinea’s capital Conakry was in strict compliance with the law, a government spokesman said on Tuesday, reacting to news of a probe by French authorities into the group’s Africa operations.

French billionaire Vincent Bollore is being questioned by police as part of an investigation into allegations of corrupt business practices in Africa. According to a local media report, the cases being probed concern Guinea and Togo.

“The port concession obtained by Bollore in Guinea was in strict compliance with the laws in force,” Damantang Albert Camara told Reuters by telephone.

A senior source in the office of President Alpha Conde, who declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak, said: “we are not concerned by these allegations, which make no sense.”

Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Tim Cocks, editing by David Evans

