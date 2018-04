CONAKRY (Reuters) - Guinea will collaborate with the French authorities in their investigation of tycoon Vincent Bollore’s Africa operations, the justice minister told Reuters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Vincent Bollore, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of media group Vivendi, attends the company's shareholders meeting in Paris, France, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

“We will of course collaborate with French justice, but that’s all I can say for now,” Justice Minister Cheick Sako told Reuters by telephone.

“We will need to hear more information before making any further decisions,” he added.