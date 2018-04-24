FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 2:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lawyer says Bollore being investigated over suspected corruption of officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The lawyer for Vincent Bollore said on Tuesday the French billionaire was being investigated over the suspected corruption of foreign public officials and suspected complicity in corruption.

The lawyer confirmed the allegations that French authorities are pursuing in a text message to Reuters. Under French law, a suspect is not formally charged with a crime unless he is sent to trial. He denied any wrongdoing by Bollore.

The investigation relates to allegations that the businessman’s Groupe Bollore worked on the election campaigns of presidential candidates in Africa in return for lucrative port contracts.

Groupe Bollore has denied any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Alexander Smith

