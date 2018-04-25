French police question tycoon Bollore for second day: source

PARIS (Reuters) - French police grilled billionaire Vincent Bollore for a second day on Wednesday, a judicial source said, over allegations his Groupe Bollore undercharged for work on behalf of presidential candidates in Africa in return for port contracts.

Vincent Bollore, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of media group Vivendi, attends the company's shareholders meeting in Paris, France, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Bollore, whose logistics empire is a powerhouse in former French colonies across West Africa, is suspected of corrupting foreign public officials and complicity in corruption. His lawyer has denied any wrongdoing by Bollore or the group.

Police have up to a total of 48 hours to investigate Bollore, after which they may drop the case, continue their investigation or ask a judge to decide whether a formal investigation should be launched - the next step towards a possible trial.

Groupe Bollore has also denied any wrongdoing.

Three other managers were being held for questioning alongside Bollore, the judicial source said, naming them as Groupe Bollore chief executive Gilles Alix, head of the international division at advertising group Havas Philippe Dorent, and Francis Perez, the head of the Spain-based Pefaco company.

Advertising company Havas was a subsidiary of Groupe Bollore at the time of the alleged corruption around 2010. It is run by Bollore’s son Yannick.

“The four are still in custody,” the judicial source said.

The questioning of Bollore is a sign French authorities are stepping up a two-year long investigation into one of France’s wealthiest individuals who earned a reputation as a corporate raider.