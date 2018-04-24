French tycoon Bollore questioned by police over Africa operations: Le Monde

PARIS (Reuters) - French billionaire Vincent Bollore, who days ago stepped down as chairman of media giant Vivendi, is being questioned by police as part of an investigation into allegations of corrupt business practices in Africa, Le Monde newspaper reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Vincent Bollore, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of media group Vivendi, attends the company's shareholders meeting in Paris, France, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Shares in his holding company Groupe Bollore SA fell around 6 percent on the news of his police interrogation, while shares in Vivendi also fell around 1 percent.

Le Monde said Bollore was being quizzed in Nanterre, on the western outskirts of Paris.

Bollore’s lawyers did not answer telephone calls. Groupe Bollore’s spokesman and Bollore’s personal spokesman could not be reached and did not respond to messages.