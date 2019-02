LONDON (Reuters) - France has received over 11 billion euros of interest at the initial stages of marketing a new 30-year syndicated bond, a lead manager said on Tuesday.

The country’s debt agency has set guidance on the new bond at around 10 basis points over the existing 2048 issue, the lead manager said.

The bond deal is expected to be priced later in the day via BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, HSBC, JP Morgan and Societe Generale.