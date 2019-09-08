Brazilian officials comments about French President's wife are unworthy: minister

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron welcome G7world leaders at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister on Sunday said that comments by Brazilian officials about French President’s wife Brigitte Macron were “unworthy”.

“One does not manage international relations as an insults competition,” Jean-Yves le Drian told Europe radio.

“I do not confuse current leaders and the reality of Brazil,” he added.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and French President Emmanuel Macron have been embroiled in a deeply personal and public war of words in recent weeks, with Bolsonaro mocking Macron’s wife and accusing the French leader of disrespecting Brazil’s sovereignty.