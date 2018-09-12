France says talks with Britain over scallop fishing end in failure

PARIS (Reuters) - Talks between French and British fisherman over rights to catch scallops have ended in failure, France’s agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, raising the risk of further tensions at sea.

FILE PHOTO: French Agriculture Minister Stephane Travert leaves after the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

“Agriculture and Food Minister Stephane Travert notes the failure of the fishermen to reach an agreement for this season’s scallop fishing,” the ministry said in a statement.

French and British fishing representatives had reached an outline deal earlier this month but have since been unable to finalize terms.

Travert has warned that the French Navy is ready to act if there are fresh clashes between fishermen of the two countries in what has been dubbed the Scallop Wars.