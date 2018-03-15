FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 7:23 PM / in 18 hours

France's social security deficit falls in 2017 to 5.1 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s social security deficit shrank to its lowest level in 15 years in 2017, reaching 5.1 billion euros ($6.3 billion), slightly better than initially planned, the budget ministry said on Thursday.

The improved deficit figures for the social security accounts come as France is expected to unveil a fall in its overall public sector deficit for 2017 that will put it within limits set by the EU for the first time in a decade.

The public sector deficit - which also includes the central state and local government finances - will be known on March 26 and the government has already said it would be under 3 percent of gross domestic product.

The social security deficit was down from 7.8 billion euros in 2016, the budget ministry said.

($1 = 0.8127 euros)

Reporting by Sarah White and Myriam Rivet; Editing by Toby Chopra

