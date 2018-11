French rescue workers are seen near rubble after buildings collapsed in central Marseille, France, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

MARSEILLE, France (Reuters) - The body of a man has been found in the wreckage of two buildings that collapsed in the French city of Marseille on Monday, interior minister Christophe Castaner said.

Emergency crews were searching for as many as eight people feared buried in the debris, Marseille public prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux added on Tuesday.