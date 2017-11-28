FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grenade thrown at French troops in Burkina Faso wounds three before Macron's arrival: report
#World News
November 28, 2017 / 6:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Grenade thrown at French troops in Burkina Faso wounds three before Macron's arrival: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A grenade thrown at French soldiers wounded three civilians in the Burkina Faso capital of Ouagadougou shortly before the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron, Radio France International reported on Tuesday.

The grenade was thrown late on Monday, just hours before Macron was due to speak before a university audience at Ouagadougou, the radio station, citing security sources, said.

Two hooded individuals threw the grenade from a motorbike before fleeing the scene, the radio said. There was no immediate comment of the incident at Macron’s office.

Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are due to address an EU-Africa summit in Abidjan this week, focusing on education, investment in youth and economic development to prevent refugees and economic migrants from attempting the treacherous journey across the Mediterranean.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier and Danielle Rouquié; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
