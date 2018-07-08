FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2018 / 11:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

French government looking at capping bank fees on poor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France (Reuters) - The French government is considering capping fees banks apply on poor clients as part of a poverty plan being hammered out, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire delivers a speech at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the trade fair event for the global nuclear community, in Villepinte near Paris, France, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The plan was originally intended to be presented this week but the government decided to postpone it after the summer break to make further tweaks, Le Maire said.

“I still need a little time to discuss with the banks and associations,” Le Maire told an economic conference in Aix-en-Provence, southern France.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Pascale Denis; Editing by Ingrid Melander

