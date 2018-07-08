FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2018 / 10:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Europe to be united, strong if U.S. raises more tariffs: France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The United States can expect a strong and united response from Europe to any further tariff increases, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday, warning a trade war was already underway.

FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire walks in the courtyard as he arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

“If tomorrow there is an increase in tariffs, like in the car industry, including on cars, our reaction should be united and strong to show that Europe is a united and sovereign power,” Le Maire said.

“The question is no longer whether or not there will be a trade war, the war has already started,” he added, speaking at an economic conference in Aix-en-Provence, in southern France.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Pascale Denis; Editing by Ingrid Melander

