French car registrations dropped by 72% in March due to coronavirus

PARIS (Reuters) - French car registrations dropped by more than 72% in March due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown ordered by authorities to fight the epidemic spread, France’s car industry association CCFA said on Wednesday.

Car registrations fell by 73.43 percent last month at French carmaker PSA (PEUP.PA) which makes the Peugeot and Citroen brands.

Registrations were also down 71.60 percent at Renault (RENA.PA).

Car registrations dropped by 34.09 percent in the first quarter of the year.