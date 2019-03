The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - The value of a 300 plane order from China for Airbus planes is worth about 30 billion euros ($33.94 billion), a French presidency official said.

