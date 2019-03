French President Emmanuel Macron greets his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan as they arrive at the Arc de Triomphe monument to attend a wreath laying ceremony, in Paris, France March 25, 2019. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus signed a deal on Monday to sell 300 aircraft to China Aviation Supplies Holding Company, including 290 A320 planes and 10 A350, the French presidency said in a statement.

“The conclusion of a big (aviation) contract ... is an important step forward and an excellent signal in the current context,” said French President Emmanuel Macron said in a joint address with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

