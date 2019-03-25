World News
March 25, 2019

France, China sign 15 commercial deals, including with Airbus, EDF

1 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold a news conference after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France March 25, 2019. Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - France signed 15 business contracts with China worth billions of euros on Monday, including a multi-plane order with Airbus and a 1 billion euro contract for EDF to build an offshore wind farm in China, the French presidency said.

France’s Fives and China National Building Materials Group signed a 1 billion euro deal to cooperate on energy savings in developing countries. CMA-CGM and China State Shipbulding Corporation sign 1.2 bln euro deal to build 10 tankers.

The two sides also agreed to lift an embargo of French poultry exports.

Reporting by John Irish and Marine Pennetier; editing by Michel Rose

