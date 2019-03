French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker hold a news conference at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, France, March 26, 2019. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday reiterated a call for the region’s businesses to have more access to China’s domestic market.

Speaking in Paris, Juncker said he wanted clearer reciprocity between the European Union and China so that “European businesses could have the same degree of access to the Chinese market as Chinese businesses have in Europe.”