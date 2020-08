FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Affair Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is seen at the governmental palace in Beirut, Lebanon July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is to meet Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi in Paris this weekend, said French government spokesman Gabriel Attal on Wednesday.

Wang Yi is on a diplomatic tour of Europe, and held talks with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio earlier this week.