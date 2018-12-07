Trade ware to weigh on global growth in coming months: France's Le Maire

FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a session of the National Assembly in Paris, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Global trade tensions will weigh on global growth in the coming months, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday, urging China to play an important role in WTO reform

“The trade war that we are seeing will have an important and negative impact on global growth in the coming months,” Le Maire told journalists after talks with Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua.

France was willing to work with China on reform of the World Trade Organisation and there is “a lot” that Beijing could do on the issue, he added.