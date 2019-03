French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - Cooperation is the mainstream in China-Europe relations, and even if there are differences and competition, it is benign competition, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday during a visit to Paris.