World News
September 26, 2019 / 10:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ex-French President Chirac has died: AFP

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Former French President Jacques Chirac arrives to attend the award ceremony for the Prix de la Fondation Chirac at the Quai Branly Museum in Paris November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Former French president Jacques Chirac, who led France from 1995 to 2007, has died, Agence France Presse news agency reported on Thursday.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
