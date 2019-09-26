September 26, 2019 / 10:11 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago
Ex-French President Chirac has died: AFP
FILE PHOTO: Former French President Jacques Chirac arrives to attend the award ceremony for the Prix de la Fondation Chirac at the Quai Branly Museum in Paris November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool/File Photo
PARIS (Reuters) - Former French president Jacques Chirac, who led France from 1995 to 2007, has died, Agence France Presse news agency reported on Thursday.
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Leigh Thomas