November 6, 2019 / 10:08 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

French movie icon Catherine Deneuve admitted to hospital: Le Parisien

FILE PHOTO - 72nd Cannes Film Festival - Closing ceremony and screening of the film "Hors normes" (The Specials) out of competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 25, 2019. Catherine Deneuve poses. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS (Reuters) - French actress Catherine Deneuve, 76, was admitted to hospital in Paris after falling ill overnight, French newspaper Le Parisien reported on Wednesday.

Deneuve, a legend of French cinema often described as the embodiment of French womanhood, was in a “serious state”, added the newspaper.

Nicknamed the “Ice Maiden” because of her exquisite, fragile beauty and detached manner, Deneuve became France’s leading screen actress and a top international star in the 1960s.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Richard Lough

