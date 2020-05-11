Commodities
May 11, 2020 / 2:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BNP Paribas accelerates its exit from coal in OECD countries

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The BNP Paribas logo is seen at a branch in Paris, France, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French bank BNP Paribas is expanding to all OECD countries its target to end relationships with customers that use coal to generate electricity by end 2030, it said in a statement on Monday.

It said it will continue its commitment to sever links with all customers developing new coal-based production capacity in the near future, and will no longer accept any new customers that generate more than 25% of their revenue from coal-related activities.

This policy will cut by half the number of BNP Paribas corporate customers using coal to generate electricity, it said.

Reporting by Paris Newsroom; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below