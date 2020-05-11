BNP Paribas accelerates its exit from coal in OECD countries

FILE PHOTO: The BNP Paribas logo is seen at a branch in Paris, France, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French bank BNP Paribas is expanding to all OECD countries its target to end relationships with customers that use coal to generate electricity by end 2030, it said in a statement on Monday.

It said it will continue its commitment to sever links with all customers developing new coal-based production capacity in the near future, and will no longer accept any new customers that generate more than 25% of their revenue from coal-related activities.

This policy will cut by half the number of BNP Paribas corporate customers using coal to generate electricity, it said.