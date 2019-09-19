Belgian F-16 crash pilot left hanging from power line

RENNES, France (Reuters) - A Belgian F-16 fighter jet crashed in northwestern France on Thursday, leaving one pilot who ejected to safety dangling from a high-voltage electricity line.

The warplane clipped a house as it came down outside the village of Pluvigner, near France’s Atlantic coast, ripping a hole in its roof, French authorities said.

A local official described the operation to rescue the pilot, whose parachute became tangled in the power line, as “delicate”, but said he had been brought down and was safe. Both pilots suffered light injuries.

The jet, which was unarmed, took off from Belgium and was headed to the Lann-Bihoué airbase near Lorient in Brittany.