December 18, 2017 / 7:51 PM / a day ago

Death toll from French school bus collision rises to six - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The death toll from a collision between a train and a school bus near the town of Perpignan in southwestern France has risen to six, the region’s administrative head said on Monday.

The train collided with a school bus carrying children between the age of 11 and 17 on a crossing on Thursday injuring nearly two dozen others.

“Unfortunately, another victim passed away...taking the toll to six,” the Pyrenees-Orientales administrative head said on Twitter.

Reporting by Caroline Pailliez; Writing by Bate Felix

