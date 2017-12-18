Death toll from French school bus collision rises to six - official

PARIS (Reuters) - The death toll from a collision between a train and a school bus near the town of Perpignan in southwestern France has risen to six, the region’s administrative head said on Monday.

The train collided with a school bus carrying children between the age of 11 and 17 on a crossing on Thursday injuring nearly two dozen others.

“Unfortunately, another victim passed away...taking the toll to six,” the Pyrenees-Orientales administrative head said on Twitter.