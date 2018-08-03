French bank Credit Agricole posts higher second-quarter net profit above forecasts

PARIS (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole SA (CAGR.PA) said its net profits had risen faster than forecast by the market, thanks to the good performance of its Italian unit, its investment bank and its asset management businesses.

FILE PHOTO: The branch of Credit Agricole bank is seen in Warsaw, Poland, July 3, 2018. Picture taken July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Marcin Goclowski

Net profit rose 6.4 percent to 1.44 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in the second quarter. Analysts polled by Inquiry Finance on behalf of Reuters expected an average profit of 1.04 billion euros.

The bank’s overall revenue rose 9.8 percent to 5.17 billion euros, also beating an average analyst forecast for revenues of 4.92 billion euros.

“Strong set of results showing the flexibility of the group,” wrote brokerage Jefferies, commenting on Credit Agricole’s earnings.

Credit Agricole chief executive Philippe Brassac was upbeat, saying he expected recent acquisitions — most notably in Italy— would bear fruits in the coming quarters.

“Beyond the excellent quarterly performance, the numbers confirm the group is on an excellent track,” he said in a statement.

Like its French rivals Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) which reported results earlier this week, the listed arm of the Credit Agricole mutual banking group benefited from solid results at its foreign operations.

Its corporate and investment banking unit’s performance also stood out compared to its rivals as Credit Agricole booked two ‘jumbo deals’ in merger and acquisitions, featuring one major acquisition by engineering company Altran (ALTT.PA) and another takeover by U.S. oil servicing company McDermott (MDR.N).

Credit Agricole’s investment bankers also handled several profitable syndications during the period.