French industrialist Serge Dassault dies at 93

PARIS (Reuters) - French billionaire industrialist Serge Dassault, whose group builds Rafale warplanes, died in Paris on Monday aged 93, a spokesman for Dassault Group said.

FILE PHOTO: Serge Dassault, French UMP (Union for a Popular Movement) political party member and Chairman and CEO of Groupe Dassault Holding, poses after the company's 2014 First-Half results presentation in Saint Cloud near Paris July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

He was the fifth richest person in France according to Challenges magazine.

The Dassault group which his father had created controls Dassault Aviation (AVMD.PA) national newspaper Le Figaro as well as holding major stakes in Dassault Systemes (DAST.PA) and Thales (TCFP.PA) and smaller stakes in several other listed French businesses.

Dassault, also a conservative politician, had passed on leadership of Dassault Aviation in 2000 but he was still chairing Dassault Group.

He died in his Paris office around 4 pm (10.00 a.m. ET), the spokesman said.