Macron: France wants dialogue with Europe partners on nuclear deterrence

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he welcomes his Argentinian counterpart Alberto Angel Fernandez at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France wanted to open a strategic dialogue with its European partners regarding the role of French nuclear deterrence policy in the field of European security.

Macron also said at a speech at Paris’ Ecole de Guerre that European nations who wanted to do so, could be associated with French nuclear deterrence tests.

He also reaffirmed that Brexit would not change anything regarding France’s nuclear co-operation with Britain.