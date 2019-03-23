World News
March 23, 2019 / 9:50 PM / in 20 minutes

No attack at Disneyland Paris, escalator problem caused panic: authorities

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Loud noises caused by an elevator malfunction at Disneyland Paris on Saturday led to a brief moment of panic, and rumors of an attack, but there were no injuries, authorities said.

A police spokesman said people at the park mistook the sounds for gunfire. France’s Interior Ministry said there was a stampede, but that it was a false alarm and that the security forces confirmed there was no threat to the public.

Officials at Disneyland Paris did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Caroline Pailliez and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below