French budget deficit stood at 123.1 billion euros at end-August

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the illuminated Eiffel Tower and La Defense business district (background) in Paris February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s budget deficit stood at 123.1 billion euros ($135 billion) at the end of August, compared with a deficit of 97.3 billion euros a year earlier, according to official figures released on Friday.

The INSEE official statistics agency forecast this week that the French economy would maintain a quarterly economic growth rate of 0.3% throughout 2019, as a firm job market would help it cope with an uncertain global economic backdrop.