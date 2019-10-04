French budget deficit stood at 123.1 billion euros at end-August

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s budget deficit stood at 123.1 billion euros ($135 billion) at the end of August, compared with a deficit of 97.3 billion euros a year earlier, according to official figures released on Friday.
The INSEE official statistics agency forecast this week that the French economy would maintain a quarterly economic growth rate of 0.3% throughout 2019, as a firm job market would help it cope with an uncertain global economic backdrop.
