French consumers felt slightly more confident in April: INSEE

PARIS (Reuters) - An official measure of French consumer confidence edged up slightly in April compared to March, the official INSEE statistics agency said on Wednesday, with the country’s economy buoyed by falling unemployment while interest rates remain low.

FILE PHOTO - Customers push shopping trolleys on an escalator at the Bercy shopping centre in Charenton Le Pont, near Paris, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The April consumer confidence reading came in at 101 points from 100 points in March. A Reuters poll of 17 economists had an average forecast for a reading of 100 points. FRCONC=ECI

France’s economy has been showing signs of strength, with unemployment falling and the public deficit coming in below the European Union’s three percent limit for the first time in a decade last year.

However, other statistics this week have shown that economic momentum in both France and Germany, the euro zone’s biggest economies, has been ebbing.