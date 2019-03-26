French economy grew 1.6 percent in 2018: budget minister

The sun sets behind loading cranes in the old harbour of Marseille, France, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS (Reuters) - The French economy grew slightly more than previously thought last year, helping to trim the deficit, Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday.

“Last year, we had forecast 1.5 percent growth like all of the (economic) institutes ... We should be around 1.6 percent,” Darmanin said on RTL radio.

Shortly afterwards, the INSEE official statistics agency confirmed the 2018 growth figure of 1.6 percent. Previously it had said the government cut the public deficit to a 12-year low last year of 2.5 percent of gross domestic product.