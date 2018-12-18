Germany's Altmaier: not certain France will breach EU deficit rule

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier pauses during an interview in his office in Berlin, Germany December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

PARIS (Reuters) - Germany’s Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday that he was not necessarily convinced France would overshoot the European Union’s deficit limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product next year.

“There is room to maneuver,” Altmaier told French TV station C News.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told Les Echos newspaper earlier this week that the country’s budget deficit was likely to breach the European Union’s limit of 3 percent of GDP next year and stand at around 3.2 percent.

Altmaier added he was confident Germany could reach a deal with France regarding a tax on digital giants such as Facebook (FB.O), Apple (AAPL.O) and Google (GOOGL.O) by the summer.