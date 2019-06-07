French industrial output marginally stronger than expected in April

PARIS (Reuters) - French industrial output rose marginally more than expected in April as energy production rebounded, the INSEE official statistics office said on Friday.
Industrial production rose 0.4% from March, when output had fallen 1.1%, INSEE said. Economists polled by Reuters had expected on average an increase of 0.3% in April.
Energy and utilities output rose 3.2% in April, bouncing back from a small decline in March when warm weather kept the need for heating down.
Excluding energy, manufacturing production was flat in April, after falling 1.1% in March.
