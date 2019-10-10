October 10, 2019 / 6:54 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago
French industrial production fell in August
FILE PHOTO: An employee works on the automobile assembly line of Bluecar electric city cars at Renault car maker factory in Dieppe, western France, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo
PARIS (Reuters) - French industrial production fell by 0.9% in August, according to official statistics published on Thursday.
