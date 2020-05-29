Business News
May 29, 2020 / 7:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

French inflation eases to four-year low in May

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French inflation eased to its lowest level in four years in May as a drop in energy prices accelerated, according to a preliminary reading from the INSEE statistics agency on Thursday.

EU-harmonised data showed that consumer prices were unchanged from April, which meant that 12-month inflation slipped to 0.2% from 0.4% the previous month, hitting the lowest level since May 2016.

In sync with a slump in global crude oil prices, energy prices fell 11.0% in May over 12 months after already dropping 8.6% in April.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below