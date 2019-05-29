French inflation falls in May to near two-year low of 1.1%

FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes a shopping trolley at the butcher section at a Carrefour hypermarket in Nice, France, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French inflation slowed more than expected in May to its lowest level in nearly two years, according to preliminary EU-harmonized data from the INSEE statistics agency on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 0.2% in May, giving a 12-month inflation rate of 1.1% - the lowest rate since September 2017, INSEE said.

Economists polled by Reuters had an average forecast of 1.2% for May after inflation came in at 1.5% in April.

Separately, INSEE said that producer prices fell 0.6% in April from March, giving a 12-month rate of 2.2%.