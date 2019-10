FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes a shopping trolley on an escalator at a shopping centre in Charenton Le Pont, near Paris, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French consumer prices fell 0.1% in the month of October to leave the annual rate at 0.9%, according to preliminary EU-harmonised data from the INSEE statistics agency on Thursday.

A Reuters poll of 22 economists had an average forecast for inflation at 1.0%.