French November consumer prices rise at slowest pace in seven months

FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes a shopping trolley on an escalator at the Bercy shopping centre in Charenton Le Pont, near Paris, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French inflation slipped back in November to its lowest level in seven months, said the INSEE national statistics agency, confirming earlier estimates.

INSEE said consumer prices in November rose 2.2 percent on a year-on-year basis, the smallest rise since April, while month-on-month prices fell 0.2 percent.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has a target for inflation within the euro zone standing at a rate of below, but close to, 2 percent.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

