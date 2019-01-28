Business News
January 28, 2019

France prepared to step up spending cuts: finance minister

FILE PHOTO - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that he prepared to step up public spending cuts to finance faster tax cuts if people voiced a desire for lower tax in a nationwide debate underway.

“Should we go further on tax cuts? The grand debate will offer an answer to this fundamental question, which involves real choices as a society,” Le Maire said.

“I for one am ready to reduce public spending on things people do not consider a priority in order to step up tax cuts,” Le Maire added, speaking in a business address to business leaders.

