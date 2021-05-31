Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
U.S. Markets

France's 2021 public deficit likely to be 9.4%, Finance Minister says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference for the launching of the 2020 income tax campaign at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS (Reuters) -The French public deficit will likely be 9.4% of gross domestic product this year, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday, compared to a previous estimate of 9%.

Le Maire also told national TV channel France 2 television that he expected economic growth to return in early 2022 to pre-COVID-19 levels, reiterating his forecast of 5% economic growth for this year.

“I am convinced that we will achieve 5% growth in 2021 and that we will return at the start of 2022 to the same level of economic activity that we had before the crisis,” Le Maire said.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up