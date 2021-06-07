President Macron hails survey showing France on top in Europe for overseas investors

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks on during a press conference upon the 22nd German-French Ministerial Council videoconference at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, France, May 31, 2021. Thomas Samson/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday hailed a survey showing that France was the European country that attracts the most overseas investors.

“For the second year in a row, France remains the European country that attracts the most foreign investors”, Macron said on Twitter.

The survey from EY showed that the country was attracting more investors in Europe, ahead of both Britain and Germany, providing a boost to Macron’s government as the 2022 presidential election draws closer.