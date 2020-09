FILE PHOTO: French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire is welcomed by German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (not pictured) at the Informal Meeting of Ministers for Economics and Financial Affairs in Berlin, Germany, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday the French economy was on the right track, reiterating economic growth could do better than the 11 percent contraction currently forecast for 2020.

Le Maire made the comments in an interview with France 2 television.