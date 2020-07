FILE PHOTO: Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Recovery, wearing a protective face mask, is seen before the speech of French Prime Minister Jean Castex to unveil the new government policy at the National Assembly in Paris, France, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - The French economy should perform better than the 11% contraction forecast for 2020, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

Le Maire told C News TV on Friday that measures such as state aid for companies, and a decision not to raise taxes in order to encourage consumer spending could enable a pick-up later this year.

“We will are going to fight to make sure we can do better than that 11 percent,” said Le Maire.